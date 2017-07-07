Pacers say rumors of Celtics’ trade offers for Paul George overblown

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are both in cover their behinds mode regarding the Paul George trade.

The Pacers took a lot of heat for getting what many perceived to be a paltry return for George. The Celtics were criticized for not pulling the trigger on the deal and letting another team get him.

Shortly after George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports leaked out suggesting Boston made significant trade offers to Indiana for PG13 that were turned down.

At a press conference on Friday, Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard brushed that talk aside.

Kevin Pritchard joked the #Celtics offered Larry Bird’s rights. Says rumored deals out of Boston were only about 5 percent correct. — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) July 7, 2017

Both teams have been criticized for their actions, so it’s no surprise they’re each trying to defend themselves. We’ll probably never really know what went on in the trade talks, but we do know that George ended up in OKC in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.