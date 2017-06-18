Pacers have reportedly discussed Paul George trade with Cavs

Paul George has reportedly informed the Indiana Pacers that he is not going to sign an extension with the team, and the trade talks surrounding the star forward are heating up as a result.

Yes, they even involve the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports that the Pacers have had early discussions with the Cavs about the possibility of a George trade. With George said to be leaning toward signing with the Los Angeles Lakers next summer, the expectation is that he would only be a rental for a team like Cleveland.

The Pacers reportedly have not reached out to the Lakers, which makes sense because L.A. is unlikely to give up much if they can just sign George in a year. Wojnarowski notes that Indiana is asking for “a substantial package of talent and draft picks for George,” but they seem unlikely to get that much unless George agrees to sign an extension with the trade partner.

If George does end up going to some team as a one-year rental, the Cavs make sense. Cleveland could create its own super-team with George, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and the Cavs might even be able to get George to change his mind about signing with the Lakers if things go well.

George was recently asked if he plans to talk to LeBron this summer, and he gave very little away.