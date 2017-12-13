Pacers GM appears to be gloating over Paul George trade

Indiana Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard definitely appears to be on Team Petty.

Pritchard caused a bit of a stir this week by liking some old tweets criticizing his trade of Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder over the summer.

Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard is "liking" tweets that criticized the Paul George trade https://t.co/KBjSCOt4Zx pic.twitter.com/fa7S6ScInB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 13, 2017

Indeed, Pritchard was ridiculed at the time for the seemingly underwhelming return of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis that he received in exchange for George. Even some notable star players publicly questioned his judgment.

But Sabonis (12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this year) and especially Oladipo (24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game) have blossomed in Indiana and made Pritchard look like a genius, particularly since George had just one year left on his deal and very clearly wanted out. Thus, Pritchard has to be feeling pretty good about himself right about now, even if George got the last laugh on Tuesday by helping the Thunder beat the Pacers by the final of 100-95 in his return to Indy.