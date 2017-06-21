Report: Pacers in no rush to complete Paul George trade

The Indiana Pacers do not appear to be in any great rush to push Paul George out of town.

Sources told Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star that a George trade does not appear imminent prior to Thursday’s NBA Draft, and while the Pacers have offers on the table, they do not feel like they have to get a deal done by then.

Taylor lists the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Washington Wizards as teams that have engaged the Pacers in trade talks, but none of their offers have satisfied Indiana general manager Kevin Pritchard enough to pull the trigger.

The Pacers believe offers may become better after the draft, and are willing to let the situation linger through the summer and even into training camp, if necessary.

The Lakers have been trying to get a deal done, but so far, the Pacers have been unmoved. It sounds likely to stay that way through Thursday and possibly beyond.