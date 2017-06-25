Report: Pacers not interested in acquiring Kevin Love

Any potential Cleveland Cavaliers trade for Paul George will have at least one major obstacle to overcome.

Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports on Sunday that the Indiana Pacers are not interested in acquiring Kevin Love and are instead seeking young players and draft picks.

Without those types of young assets to offer, Cleveland’s most valuable trade chip is most likely Love. But he’s a costly, in-his-prime player who has yet to prove that he can lead a team to the playoffs as the No. 1 guy, so it makes sense why the Pacers might not exactly be interested.

Granted, the Cavs could get a third team involved, and the Pacers are virtually a lock to trade George now that he has informed them he plans to leave in 2018. But with other destinations also very much in play, Cleveland will have a lot of hoops to jump through to turn their PG-13 pipe dream into a reality.