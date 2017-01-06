Report: Pacers optimistic about keeping Paul George long-term

Paul George has spent his entire NBA career thus far in an Indiana Pacers uniform, and the team is confident that will stay the case for a while longer.

According to a report by Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Pacers are optimistic that the new Designated Player Exception will enable them to keep George long-term, provided that he makes an All-NBA team this season.

The DPE, a stipulation under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, would allow a player to be extended by the team that drafted them for a higher maximum salary should the player make an All-NBA team in either of the two seasons prior. As such, George, who was not an All-NBA selection in 2015-16, would qualify for the exception only if he was selected to one of the three All-NBA teams this season. As it stands right now, the star forward is due to become a free agent in 2019.

George, who has already earned three All-NBA selections in his career, has a strong case for a fourth in 2016-17 with his averages of 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on a career-best 45.4 percent from the field. But with how openly George has been expressing his frustration with the team on top of his prior clashes with management, it’s worth wondering if financial incentive alone will be enough to keep him in Indy for the long haul.