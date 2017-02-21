Report: Pacers pursuing Jahlil Okafor trade

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor may be moved by Thursday’s trade deadline after all.

According to a report by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are pursuing a trade for the 21-year-old big man.

We know that the Pacers want to get help for Paul George and may even be willing to part with a first-round pick to do so. But Okafor isn’t a starting-caliber center, and Indiana already has a second-unit big with a lot that same skillset overlap in Al Jefferson (though Okafor is 11 years younger).

For Okafor, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his sophomore season, he’s very much on the chopping block in Philly as the apparent odd man out in their frontcourt. But the jury is still out on if the Pacers specifically would be able to provide Okafor with the right change of scenery that he needs.