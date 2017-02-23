Report: Pacers halt trade talks, will keep Paul George

Paul George will not be on the move after all.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the Pacers have turned down all trade offers for George and will keep him going forward for at least the remainder of the season.

Indiana has passed on trade offers for Paul George and All-Star forward will remain with the Pacers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

George had been a surprisingly prominent name on the market throughout the day on Thursday, with the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers linked to certain degrees. A deal always seemed like a long-shot, though. George is a free agent after next season, and unless the Pacers were getting a huge haul for him, it makes more sense for them to try to build around him and hope they can convince him to a sign a long-term deal in the offseason.