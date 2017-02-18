Report: Pacers willing to trade first-round pick to get help for Paul George

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to pay a significant price to get Paul George some help in the hopes of being an Eastern Conference contender for years to come.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Pacers are dangling their first-round draft pick in an attempt to acquire an established wing or frontline player.

The team has lost six in a row, and sit just two games ahead of the final playoff spot. With the knowledge that George can opt out of his contract after next season, the Pacers want to make aggressive improvements in the hopes of convincing him to sign an extension this summer.

George has spoken about winning a title in Indiana, and the Pacers want to give him incentive to stay and believe he can accomplish it.

“I wanted to be the first and want to be the first to be able to bring a championship to Indiana,” George told ESPN Radio on Friday. “So that’s still on my mind … and something I definitely want to achieve in Indiana.”

George has admitted that a large part of this season has been rather trying for him. Losing a disgruntled George to free agency would be crippling for a franchise that has invested so much in building around him, and they’re going to do everything they can to keep him happy.