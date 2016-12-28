Pat Riley plans quick rebuild for Heat

Pat Riley isn’t any more interested in a lengthy Miami Heat rebuild than the fans are.

The Heat president admitted Wednesday that the Heat are in rebuild mode, but he made very clear that he is planning on it being a quick process.

“We’re dealing with that word that you hate to use — that we have to rebuild,” Riley told WQAM’s Joe Rose on Wednesday, via Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post. “But we will rebuild quick. I’m not going to hang around here for three or four years selling this kind of song to people in Miami. We have great, great fans. They’re frustrated. They’ve been used to something great over the last 10 years and so right now we’re taking a hit. I think we can turn this thing around. … You can use that word rebuild. But we’re going to do it fast.”

At 9-20, the Heat are not going anywhere this season. They have their own first-round pick and will have some cash to spend in free agency, plus trade chips like this if they decide to take advantage and receive an offer to their liking.

