Patrick Beverley reportedly out for season after knee surgery

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, point guard Patrick Beverley will miss the remainder of the season after surgery to repair a microfracture and torn meniscus in the right knee.

Beverley is facing a recovery period of up to nine months.

The right knee soreness Beverley had been experiencing was not thought to be anywhere near this serious, and he even managed to return to play Monday night in what turned out to be the team’s ninth consecutive defeat.

Beverley’s absence, coupled with an injury to guard Milos Teodosic, leaves the Clippers extremely shallow in the backcourt. At 5-11, there is a long way to go, but their hopes for a successful season are looking progressively dimmer.