Saturday, November 18, 2017

Patrick Beverley reportedly will return on Monday for Clippers

November 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to receive some much needed defensive help.

Patrick Beverley is planning to return to action on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beverley has missed the last five games for the Clippers, who are on an 8-game losing streak.

Beverley was acquired by the Clippers from Houston in the Chris Paul trade. The team was 5-5 in games he played and is 0-5 without him, so there is little doubt that they need him back. He was a first-team All-Defensive player last season.

