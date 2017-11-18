Patrick Beverley reportedly will return on Monday for Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to receive some much needed defensive help.

Patrick Beverley is planning to return to action on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After missing five consecutive games on Clippers eight-game losing streak, guard Patrick Beverley is planning his return against Knicks on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. He's been out with a sore right knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2017

Beverley has missed the last five games for the Clippers, who are on an 8-game losing streak.

Beverley was acquired by the Clippers from Houston in the Chris Paul trade. The team was 5-5 in games he played and is 0-5 without him, so there is little doubt that they need him back. He was a first-team All-Defensive player last season.