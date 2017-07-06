Patrick Beverley used ‘Milos Teodosic’ as hotel alias

Patrick Beverley will have to use a new alias when checking into hotels now since the name he had been using is now his teammate with the Clippers.

With the Clippers having lost Chris Paul to the Rockets, the team bolstered its point guard situation on Thursday by agreeing to a two-year deal with Milo Teodosic, who has starred in Europe. While many in U.S. have not seen the 30-year-old play, Beverley has, up close. The two were teammates with Olympiacos in Greece and Beverley heaped praise on Teodosic’s passing ability. He also offered a hilarious nugget of information.

Patrick Beverley on Teodosic: "He might be the best passer in the NBA right now." PBev needs to change hotel alias: "I used Milos Teodosic!" — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Wonder what Beverley will use as his alias now?

As far as Teodosic’s passing, that’s certainly high praise considering the number of gifted playmakers in the NBA. However, if Teodosic is as advertised, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan stand to be big beneficiaries.