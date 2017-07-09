Patrick Patterson appears to criticize NBA over Joel Embiid fine

At least one fellow NBA big man is not pleased about Joel Embiid’s recent fine for using profanity on social media.

In a tweet on Sunday, new Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Patrick Patterson appeared to criticize the NBA over Embiid’s $10,000 fine.

Can't even use our own social media platforms as we please.. Need to mute ourselves. Wow @NBA — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) July 9, 2017

Embiid was handed the punishment by the league after directing inappropriate language at LaVar Ball in an Instagram Live video (see here).

As for Patterson, he has quite a knack for viral moments himself. Thus, it’s easy to see why he might be concerned about the potential slippery slope of the NBA attempting to censor the social media activity of their players.