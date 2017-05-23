Pau Gasol has high compliments for Warriors

Pau Gasol knows what a championship team looks like considering he won two titles with the Lakers. And he thinks the Golden State Warriors definitely have the goods.

Gasol’s San Antonio Spurs got swept by the Warriors, losing Game 4 of the Western Conference finals by a comfortable margin on Monday. Afterwards, Gasol was complimentary of the Dubs.

“They’re in a groove,” Gasol said, via the San Jose Mercury News’ Courtney Cronin. “They know what it takes to win and obviously they’ve been champions, they’ve established records that have never been set before and they’re on a path to get another championship. In all my years in the league, they’re playing at the highest level right now.”

Golden State was widely expected to reach the NBA Finals for a third consecutive season and has delivered. But Gasol’s comments go beyond that. He says they’re “playing at the highest level right now” compared to all his years in the league and all the teams he’s seen.

There’s no guarantee the Warriors even win a title — they would have to get past either the Cavs or Celtics first — but they certainly are playing like a championship team. And we already know what their owner thinks of them and who he wants to see in the Finals.