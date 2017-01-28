Pau Gasol plans to opt into second year of Spurs deal

Pau Gasol is ready to commit to a second season with the San Antonio Spurs.

The veteran big man said that he fully intends to exercise his $16 million second-year option to remain with the Spurs, saying they give him the best chance to win a championship.

“My intention is to continue here, and to be here as long as I can,” Gasol told Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News.

Though he could theoretically opt out and take advantage of another rise in the salary cap to make more money, Gasol said that the chance to remain in San Antonio and win a championship had more to do with his intentions than the payday.

“It was a great decision,” Gasol said of joining the Spurs. “I came here to have a chance to win a title and we’re second in the league right now, second best record, so that puts you in a position to win a title. That was a priority, and it still is.”

The 36-year-old is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season, starting 39 games for the team.