Pau Gasol out indefinitely after fracturing hand in warmups

The San Antonio Spurs are humming along once again with 33 wins in their first 42 games to start to the season, but the job may be considerably more difficult from here on out.

The Spurs announced that six-time All-Star center Pau Gasol fractured the fourth metacarpal in his left hand warming up before Thursday’s 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Pau Gasol suffered an injury during the warm-up period prior to tonight’s game. X-rays taken show a fracture of his left fourth metacarpal. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

A timeline for Gasol’s return will be determined at a later date. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

Gasol, 36, holds averages of 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 2016-17. Dewayne Dedmon figures to start at the 5 while Gasol is sidelined, which could be a net positive for the Spurs on the defensive end (Dedmon ranks fifth among centers in defensive real plus-minus this season as opposed to 14th for Gasol, per ESPN). But San Antonio will have to recreate Gasol’s ability to score on the block, run pick-and-pops with their guards, and make good reads, which could mean that David Lee is an option to start as well.

Image via Pau Gasol on Instagram