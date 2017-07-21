Report: Pau Gasol signs three-year deal to return to Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are intent on keeping all of their veterans this offseason, and that includes Pau Gasol.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Gasol has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Spurs.

Gasol opted out of the final year of his contract after the season, but the belief all along was that he would return to San Antonio. His three-year deal will likely have a lower average annual value than the $16.2 million he was scheduled to make, thus giving San Antonio some salary cap relief.

Gasol, who recently turned 37, averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season. He played just 25.4 minutes per game — by far the lowest mark of his career — but became even more valuable to San Antonio when he came off the bench down the stretch.