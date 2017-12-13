Paul George booed by Pacers fans like crazy (Video)

Paul George did not exactly receive a cozy welcome upon his return to Indiana.

George was booed during pregame introductions prior to Wednesday’s Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder game.

The reception for Paul George was about as icy as you'd expect. Boo birds flying everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KLg9gtNunI — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) December 14, 2017

Paul George is getting booed in Indiana pic.twitter.com/lam0B5VsuL — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 14, 2017

Once the game began, the former Pacers star was booed every time he touched the ball for OKC.

George was drafted by the Pacers in 2010 and gave them seven excellent seasons, blossoming into a star with the organization. That’s why it was so disappointing for the organization and fans when George made it clear he was eventually going to leave the team, which put them in a spot where it was in their best interest to trade him. Had he been traded away against his will, the reception likely would have been much different. But because he wanted out, the offended fans are clearly letting him hear it with boos.