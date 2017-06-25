Paul George denies that he is already moving out of Indiana home

Paul George knows all about social media speculation with the way his name has been thrown around in trade rumors over the past several weeks, but the frenzy hit new heights last week when moving trucks entered the narrative.

On Thursday, a Snapchat user shared a photo of a moving truck that she believed was parked outside George’s home in Indiana.

George responded over the weekend. Although he reportedly informed the Pacers recently that he has no plans of signing an extension with the team, the star swingman claims the moving trucks had nothing to do with him.

Y'all sure that's my moving truck or my neighbors #GullibleToTheMedia — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) June 25, 2017

It’s no secret that George wants out of Indiana, so it doesn’t really matter if he’s leaving his Indiana home or not. The Pacers have made it clear that they intend to trade him at some point, and at least one team reportedly believes George can be convinced to sign an extension with them.

Even if George was moving out of his home, it’s not like Pacers fans would be learning something they didn’t already know.