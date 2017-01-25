Paul George: Fans booing doesn’t encourage Pacers to play harder

The Indiana Pacers have been extremely inconsistent this season, and their fans are growing tired of it. As a result, the boos have begun raining down.

And Paul George doesn’t appreciate it.

The Pacers fell to the Knicks Monday night to lose their third straight game, and George was asked after practice on Tuesday about the fans in Indiana expressing their displeasure. The star forward said he understands the reaction, but he cautioned that it will not help the team play better.

“They pay their money, their hard-earned money to watch us play. They got the right to do whatever they want,” George said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “It doesn’t hurt me. It doesn’t hurt my feelings. Just know we work harder off of cheers than boos.

Indiana got out to a sloppy start in the fourth quarter against the Knicks and ended up down double-digits seemingly in no time. That’s when the boos started. George could only describe that as “just Indiana,” noting that the Pacers were the top seed in the Eastern Conference not too long ago.

“Obviously, I get it,” he added. “The team’s not performing, and we’re not playing well. (But) it’s not like we’re out there not giving our all. We want to win just as much as the fans want us to win.

“It doesn’t help — booing us. We want to come out and play hard. We want to play hard for them. It’s not like we’re just out there to be there. I get it, though. They expect us to be at a high level. I get it. I don’t think booing is the solution.”

Pacers center Myles Turner agreed with George and referred to the booing as “a little degrading” but adding that he understands the reaction.

The comments from the Pacers sound similar to the ones this three-time NBA champion made about his team’s fans earlier in the season. Maybe players are getting more sensitive as the years pass.

