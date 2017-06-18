Report: Paul George declaration increases likelihood Lakers pick Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball was already the favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Paul George leaving the Indiana Pacers may well have sealed it.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported Sunday that George’s intention to leave Indiana — possibly for the Lakers — likely means Ball will wind up as the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday ahead of Josh Jackson.

Paul George declaring his intentions all but guarantees the Lakers will select Lonzo Ball over Josh Jackson at No. 2. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 18, 2017

This makes sense. Jackson and George would play similar roles, and if the Lakers feel good about their chances of luring the Pacers’ star forward next summer, they won’t invest a high draft pick into a player at the same position. Ball, a guard, would not pose the same problem. It doesn’t help that Jackson reportedly underwhelmed at his private workout with the team.