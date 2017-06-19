Store gives away Paul George merchandise for free after report

Paul George merchandise was dramatically marked down by one store in response to reports saying the forward would not be returning to the Pacers following the upcoming season.

George has reportedly informed the Pacers he will opt out of his contract after next season and become a free agent. The prevailing thought is he will sign with the Lakers as a free agent.

In the wake of the news, an Indiana apparel store marked its Paul George merchandise down to $0.00. Take a look below.

We made a couple of updates to the website. Have at it. #byepg13 A post shared by The Shop (@theshopindy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

While there may not be many stores giving away PG13 merchandise, there will surely be plenty of shops in an around Indianapolis that will be selling George shirts and hats at a supreme discount. George has certainly been a good player for the Pacers, so there’s no shame in wearing a shirt with his logo after he’s gone. If you don’t have one, now’s a good time to get one.