Monday, December 26, 2016

Paul George thinks referees are against Pacers

December 26, 2016
by Larry Brown

Paul George crying

The Indiana Pacers vented after Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls about the team’s lack of respect from the referees.

The Pacers lost 90-85 to the Bulls despite shooting better from the field by nearly four percent. However, there was a huge free throw disparity between the clubs, as the Bulls attempted 28 free throws and the Pacers just 10.

Both Pacers star Paul George and head coach Nate McMillan made note of that in their postgame comments

George had an off night going 6-for-14 with 14 points, but he only attempted one free throw. That’s much less than the 4.5 free throws he averages per game.

George, who was drafted by the Pacers in 2010 and is in his seventh season with the team, believes there is a bias from the officials against Indiana.

George may feel like he and the Pacers don’t get enough calls, but they’re actually in a three-way tie with the Rockets and Jazz for 17th in the league in free throws averaged per game. That’s very close to the mean, which somewhat defeats George’s argument. But the man does have a case about Monday night, where the Bulls got nearly three times as many attempts from the charity stripe.


