Report: Paul George has reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together

Paul George has reportedly reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together, but that doesn’t mean Golden State Warriors fans should get too excited.

According to Kelenna Azubuike of NBC Sports Bay Area, George is intrigued by the thought of joining forces with Thompson — in 2019.

Per @KAzubuike7, Paul George has reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together once Klay hits free agency (2019). — Joe Fortenbaugh (@JoeFortenbaugh) June 27, 2017

George can opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent next summer, but Thompson is not eligible for free agency until after the 2018-2019 season. With all indications being that George wants to play for his hometown Lakers, perhaps he is thinking years down the road about how to turn L.A. into a title contender.

While it will be difficult for the Warriors to keep Thompson along with the rest of their star players, Kevin Durant is reportedly planning to do his part to make it a possibility.