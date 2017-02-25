Paul George calls referee ‘puppet’ after questionable ejection

Paul George was all sorts of upset after being ejected from Saturday’s Pacers-Heat game for receiving two technical fouls, and he blasted the referee after the game.

George picked up two techs during the third quarter. The first one came on a double-tech early in the quarter, and the second came as he cursed at an official for not calling a foul on a three-pointer he attempted.

George dropped the F-word a few times as he asked referee Gary Zielinski why a foul wasn’t called, leading to a tech — his second of the game, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

After the game, George called Zielinksi a “puppet” for making the call.

Paul George on referee Gary Zielinski: "He was a puppet with (Erik) Spoelstra in his ear and he called it." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) February 26, 2017

George also said the double-tech earlier in the quarter was an indication of a “soft league.”

Paul George on the double tech with Rodney McGruder: "It’s a soft league, man. That easily could have been a warning." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) February 26, 2017

This was the explanation for the second tech George received:

The AP's @ByTimReynolds asked Gary Zielinski what was the rationale for George's 2nd tech. Zielinski: “Profanity directed at an official.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) February 26, 2017

George scored just 10 points in only 18 minutes because of the ejection. His Pacers lost the game 113-95 to Miami.