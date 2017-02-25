Ad Unit
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Paul George calls referee ‘puppet’ after questionable ejection

February 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Paul George ejected

Paul George was all sorts of upset after being ejected from Saturday’s Pacers-Heat game for receiving two technical fouls, and he blasted the referee after the game.

George picked up two techs during the third quarter. The first one came on a double-tech early in the quarter, and the second came as he cursed at an official for not calling a foul on a three-pointer he attempted.

George dropped the F-word a few times as he asked referee Gary Zielinski why a foul wasn’t called, leading to a tech — his second of the game, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

After the game, George called Zielinksi a “puppet” for making the call.

George also said the double-tech earlier in the quarter was an indication of a “soft league.”

This was the explanation for the second tech George received:

George scored just 10 points in only 18 minutes because of the ejection. His Pacers lost the game 113-95 to Miami.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus