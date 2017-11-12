Paul George got Russell Westbrook the best birthday present

What do you get for the man who has it all? Paul George knows the answer.

Russell Westbrook celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, and the day was even sweeter thanks to his Oklahoma City Thunder beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-99.

Asked after the game what he got Westbrook for his birthday, George had a perfect answer.

Paul George asked if he got Russ anything for his birthday: “I got him 37.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 13, 2017

Westbrook probably couldn’t have asked for much more. He wanted help after Kevin Durant left for Golden State, and he got it this offseason.

George put together his second superb game in a row for OKC. He had 42 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a win over the Clippers on Friday. On Sunday against Dallas, he had 37 points (as noted in his funny quote) after going 7-for-12 on three-pointers.

The Thunder needed some time to figure things out with George and Carmelo Anthony on the team. It looks like they’re starting to get things settled.