Paul George intends to challenge Russell Westbrook for fashion supremacy

Russell Westbrook and Paul George will hope to complement each other nicely on the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder next season. Off the court, though, George is planning on challenging Westbrook in one particular department.

George said Wednesday that he’s planning to challenge Westbrook, one of the NBA’s most prominent fashion plates, in the outfit department.

Paul George when asked about fashion says he's looking forward to challenging Russell Westbrook: "There's a new fashion king in town." — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) July 12, 2017

It is very much on. And as we know, Westbrook does not shy away from competition.

George is going to have his work cut out for him, though. Outfits like this have made Westbrook something of a meme. It’s going to be hard to outdo that.