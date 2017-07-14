Paul George: Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant are back to being ‘buddies’

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have done nothing publicly that would indicate they are back to being on good terms with one another, but have they buried the hatchet behind closed doors?

In an appearance on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast this week, Paul George discussed a number of topics related to his arrival in Oklahoma City — including the supposed rift between Westbrook and Durant. George said the drama is none of his business, but he apparently has reason to believe Westbrook and Durant are “buddies” again.

“Whatever went between him and Russ that’s their business,” George said, as transcribed by Adam Kemp of The Oklahoman. “It’s not my point to want to know or want to figure out what happened. It’s pointless. They are buddies, they are back good again. I’m here to build something different and something special.”

George may have just been trying to downplay things for Westbrook’s sake, but it seems like a pretty big leap to say Westbrook and Durant are “buddies.” In fact, some would argue they weren’t even friends when they played together with the Thunder.

Durant is the one who decided to leave OKC, so it makes sense that he has seemed a lot less bitter than Westbrook. However, K.D. did take a blatant shot at his former teammate with a hat he wore after the Golden State Warriors captured the NBA title.

Unless there was some sort of new development, all indications have been that Durant and Westbrook won’t be sharing dinner together any time soon.

