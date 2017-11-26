pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Paul George admits struggling Thunder are frustrated

November 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paul George

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 8-11 after losing by double digits to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, and the frustration is starting to show.

Hopes were high when the team brought in Carmelo Anthony and Paul George to complement Russell Westbrook, but the team has had serious issues, particularly in crunch time. George admitted after the latest loss that the frustration is real.

There’s a case to be made that the Thunder have been frustrated with at least some aspects of their season for a while now. It is indisputable, however, that they are not where they want to be right now.

