Paul George voices support for Billy Donovan amidst Thunder’s struggles

Paul George is trying his best to cool Billy Donovan’s presumptive hot seat.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday after the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to 12-14 on the season with a double-digit loss to the Charlotte Hornets the night before, George voiced support for his head coach.

“The respect level is high,” George said of Donovan, per Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript. “No one’s going against Billy. He’s given us an incredible gameplan all season long. There’s a high level of respect for his position and what he wants from us. There’s no line of disrespect at all towards the coach.”

At least one of George’s teammates seemed to be frustrated after the Charlotte loss, and that’s not surprising on a highly-talented team that is still currently on the outside of the Western playoff picture looking in. Donovan in particular has been criticized for his inability to develop cohesion for the Thunder on the offensive end, but it sounds like his players still very much have his back.