Paul George to work out with Kobe Bryant

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to acquire Paul George at some point over the next year or so, and Kobe Bryant may be in the best position to start the recruiting process.

In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week, George was asked about the abundance of rumors linking him to the Lakers. He said those connections are natural because he grew up in L.A., but he also revealed that he is planning to work out with Bryant this summer.

“I’m gonna always get those ties, man. I’m an L.A. kid,” George said. “Actually at my home, Kobe is like the biggest person in my house — not even me. … I plan on working out with him and pick his brain a little bit.”

Kimmel also joked with George about how Magic Johnson was on the show recently and essentially admitted he is going to recruit George if he bumps into the Indiana Pacers star. George claims those comments don’t have a big impact on any future decisions he might make.

“No, man,” he said with a smile. “I love Magic. Great dude.”

George can opt out of his contract after next season, and it almost seems like a foregone conclusion that he is going to end up with the Lakers. Johnson is now in charge of the team’s basketball operations department, and he obviously wants George. And when you factor in what Kobe recently said about helping the Lakers, you have to assume he is going to play a role.

While their fans may not like it, the Pacers could end up with no choice but to trade George this summer or next season. Otherwise, they will likely lose him and have nothing to show for it.