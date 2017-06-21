Paul Millsap reportedly drawing interest from Suns, Nuggets, Kings

After Dwight Howard’s departure from Atlanta, could Paul Millsap soon be following suit?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Tuesday that the Atlanta Hawks have been receiving overtures about a possible sign-and-trade for Millsap, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Windhorst also adds that the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings are interested and that Millsap could receive a max contract in a sign-and-trade scenario.

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk recently hinted that he might not be willing to offer the 32-year-old Millsap a max deal, and the trade of Howard to the Charlotte Hornets for spare parts could signal a full-scale rebuild phase in Atlanta.

All three of those teams are a bit further from contention than this other reported Millsap suitor. But if the Hawks don’t want to risk losing the four-time All-Star for nothing and if Millsap prefers the cash over the chip, any of those destinations could hypothetically make sense.