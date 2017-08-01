Paul Millsap thinks Nuggets can be ‘a lot better’ than his 60-win Hawks team

Paul Millsap is buying all the stock he can in his new Denver Nuggets team.

In a recent interview with Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports, Millsap, who signed a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver this summer, was asked how the Nuggets compare to his Atlanta Hawks of old.

“I think that especially with the young guys that we have now in Denver, the growth is unbelievable,” replied the four-time All-Star. “The sky is the limit. I think this team can be a lot better than that team, and that was a 60-win team. I’m coming into this thing with high hopes, knowing and understanding what the situation is and knowing that we can be that team.”

The future is indeed blindingly bright for Denver. They have already found their franchise centerpiece in 22-year-old Nikola Jokic, and they boast six former first-rounders also age 22 or younger (Gary Harris, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Jamal Murray, Emmanuel Mudiay, and Trey Lyles).

Granted, Millsap is known somewhat for his overly optimstic perspectives. Furthermore, the Nuggets, who won 40 games last season, likely won’t come anywhere remotely close to 60 wins in a barbaric Western Conference where ogres like Golden State and Houston exist. But adding an impact veteran and an all-around contributor like Millsap should put Denver in a position to compete for many years to come, and that’s enough reason to be encouraged.

H/T NBA Reddit