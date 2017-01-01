Report: Paul Millsap to opt out this summer, Hawks now listening to trade offers

After losing one key member of their frontcourt this past offseason in Al Horford, the Atlanta Hawks could be on the verge of losing another.

According to a report by Chris B. Haynes of ESPN on Sunday, Hawks forward Paul Millsap will opt out of his contract at the end of the 2016-17 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap to opt out at end of season to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 1, 2017

Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst, also of ESPN, note that the Hawks are starting to listen to trade offers for the three-time All-Star.

Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN: ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 1, 2017

Millsap, who will turn 32 next month, is putting together another strong campaign with averages of 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His player option for the 2017-18 season is worth roughly $21.5 million.

It makes perfect sense for Millsap to want to maximize the opportunity for perhaps his last big contract in the Association. But in the meantime, the trade market for his services should be booming, at least in theory. The Louisiana Tech product is a true Swiss Army knife talent. He possesses all of the skills required for a traditional frontcourt player, but his ability to orient his game towards the perimeter as well has made him a natural fit next to Dwight Howard this year. Millsap is an active, nimble defender, and he can zip passes from the post to shooters/cutters or step out and splash a three himself.

The Hawks, currently a middling team in the Eastern Conference at 17-16 on the season, have explored the idea of trading Millsap away in the past. But this latest news could create the sense of urgency that will finally get him dealt.

Image via Paul Millsap on Instagram