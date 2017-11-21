Paul Millsap reportedly out 2-3 months due to wrist surgery

Paul Millsap is expected to undergo wrist surgery, which will cause him to miss 2-3 months.

Millsap injured his wrist during Denver’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. X-rays were negative, but The Vertical’s Shams Charania says further testing showed the need for surgery.

Millsap was signed by Denver over the summer to a 3-year, $90 million deal. Securing Millsap was a big deal for the Nuggets, who were able to pair Millsap with Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets are 10-7.