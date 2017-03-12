Paul Pierce gave Celtics players autographed jerseys after final game against team

Paul Pierce still has nothing but love for the Boston Celtics organization, and the team’s current players found a surprise waiting for them upon returning home from their road trip.

Pierce had signed jerseys sent along for each member of the Celtics after he played against Boston for the final time in what is his farewell season.

Looks like Paul Pierce left autographed jerseys for every player in Celtics locker room. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 12, 2017

Despite finishing his career with Brooklyn, Washington, and Los Angeles, Pierce will always be remembered for his time with the Celtics. It’s where he played fifteen seasons and won his lone NBA title. He plans to retire as a member of the organization, plus he still does stuff like this.

H/T Boston.com