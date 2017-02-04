Paul Pierce expects his final career game in Boston to be ’emotional’

The Boston Celtics will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, giving the retiring Paul Pierce one final chance to play at TD Garden.

Pierce told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe that he’s expecting an emotional affair as he returns to the place where he made his name from 1998 to 2013.

“It’s going to be emotional, just knowing this is the last time I’m going to be in the Garden as a player,” Pierce said Friday. “So just stepping on the court and thinking about all the fans that kind of grew with me, all the people I had a chance to establish relationships with over the years. It’s going to be fun, but emotional.”

Pierce is expecting a low-key weekend in the city he knows so well and won a title in.

“I’ll probably hit a couple of restaurants, a few places I used to always go to after games, just kind of ride around the city,” Pierce said. “I’m going to bring my wife with me. We had a chance to spend a lot of time out there, too, so see some old friends, maybe go for a walk in a park.”

Pierce plans to retire as a Celtic when he calls it a day at season’s end. He is without a doubt a Celtics legend, ranking third in team history in games played and second in total points scored. Expect him to receive a very warm reception on Sunday.