Paul Pierce thinks LeBron James is nowhere near Michael Jordan

LeBron James may have surpassed Michael Jordan on Thursday as the NBA’s all-time leading playoff scorer, but Paul Pierce apparently feels that means very little in the grand scheme of things.

Pierce was watching “Undisputed” on FS1 Friday morning, and he was stunned to hear host Nick Wright talking about LeBron’s legacy being comparable to — or even surpassing — Jordan’s.

Omg get Nick Wright off of Undisputed now saying labron has passed Michael Jordan — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 26, 2017

Pierce, of course, had some epic battles with James years ago, most notably during the 2008 playoffs when the two scored more than 40 points each in Game 7 of a playoff series. While LeBron obviously has Pierce’s respect, it sounds like Pierce is a member of the group that believes King James will never move ahead of His Airness.

LeBron is four wins away from capturing his fourth NBA title, and he would be a few months younger than Jordan was when he got his fourth if the Cavaliers can knock off the Warriors again. Even LeBron had some interesting things to say when asked about moving past Jordan on the playoff scoring list, but he has to know he needs more rings to make a real case for being the best to ever play.