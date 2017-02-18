Ad Unit
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Paul Pierce mocked for using two cellphones at same time

February 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Paul Pierce two phones

Paul Pierce’s struggles with social media and the internet in general is not lost on NBA fans.

At 39, Pierce is an elder-statesman in the NBA, and it certainly shows when he tries to navigate Twitter or other apps. So when the Clippers forward was shown during TNT’s coverage of All-Star Weekend Saturday holding up two phones at the same time, it led to some hilarious captions.

Here’s a look at the best:

That last tweet is the best. And if you don’t understand why, read this.


