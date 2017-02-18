Paul Pierce mocked for using two cellphones at same time

Paul Pierce’s struggles with social media and the internet in general is not lost on NBA fans.

At 39, Pierce is an elder-statesman in the NBA, and it certainly shows when he tries to navigate Twitter or other apps. So when the Clippers forward was shown during TNT’s coverage of All-Star Weekend Saturday holding up two phones at the same time, it led to some hilarious captions.

Here’s a look at the best:

Almost certain that this is how Paul Pierce takes all of his screenshots pic.twitter.com/67A70moQOe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 19, 2017

paul pierce so old he uses one phone’s zoom to read the texts on his other phone pic.twitter.com/L4UWOM1YGI — martin rickman (@martinrickman) February 19, 2017

Paul Pierce is still struggling with how to use a smartphone. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EG0fEGgR6x — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2017

when you're snapchatting a drone and trying to google what a drone is at the same time pic.twitter.com/gFO1RPyLMs — Darryn Albert (@dirnted13) February 19, 2017

paul pierce has one app per phone — netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 19, 2017

Paul Pierce needs two phones to tweet one emoji… pic.twitter.com/TbgIOfpDvK — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) February 19, 2017

That last tweet is the best. And if you don’t understand why, read this.