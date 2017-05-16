Paul Pierce sends great tweet about Celtics getting No. 1 pick

The Celtics were the big winners of Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery and one of the franchise’s greatest players had a great reaction to it.

On Monday, the Celtics defeated the Wizards to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The following day, Boston found out it would have the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft. While the outcome is largely based on luck, Paul Pierce took to Twitter to remind us he had something to do with it.

And look what I leave behind for the Celts on my way out #1 pick — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2017

Back in 2013, Pierce and Kevin Garnett were traded from the Celtics to the Nets. Also as part of the deal, Boston obtained Brooklyn’s 2014 first round pick, 2016 first round pick, the option to swap 2017 first round picks, and the Nets’ 2018 first round pick.

So, in a way, Pierce is correct. Not only did he give Celtics fans great memories over his 15 seasons as a member of the team, but also contributed to them having the opportunity to select a talented player or trade a very valuable pick. Pierce is the gift that keeps on giving, even after he has played his last NBA game.