Ad Unit
Friday, July 28, 2017

Paul Pierce takes shot at Brandon Jennings after China deal

July 28, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Paul Pierce

Even in retirement, Paul Pierce remains The Truth.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported on Friday that guard Brandon Jennings has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal to play overseas with the China Shanxi.

In the wake of the news, Jordan Heck of Sporting News recalled Jennings’ feud with Pierce last season, mentioning the 10-time All-Star in a tweet.

For his part, Pierce obliged to the tweet thusly:

If you recall, Jennings threw shade at Pierce after his final career game before walking back the remarks. In any case, it’s great to see that Pierce, one of the great trash-talkers of his generation, is still posterizing fools as a retiree.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus