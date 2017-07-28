Paul Pierce takes shot at Brandon Jennings after China deal

Even in retirement, Paul Pierce remains The Truth.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported on Friday that guard Brandon Jennings has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal to play overseas with the China Shanxi.

In the wake of the news, Jordan Heck of Sporting News recalled Jennings’ feud with Pierce last season, mentioning the 10-time All-Star in a tweet.

For his part, Pierce obliged to the tweet thusly:

That's wat happens when talk down on the Truth — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 28, 2017

If you recall, Jennings threw shade at Pierce after his final career game before walking back the remarks. In any case, it’s great to see that Pierce, one of the great trash-talkers of his generation, is still posterizing fools as a retiree.