Report: Pelicans making almost everyone available for trade, asked about Paul George

The New Orleans Pelicans are aggressively trying to find another superstar to go with Anthony Davis.

According to Justin Verrier of ESPN, the Pelicans are making pretty much everyone but Davis available in trade talks. That includes No. 1 pick Buddy Hield, and as part of that process, they’ve discussed adding Paul George as well as DeMarcus Cousins.

Pelicans have made trade inquiries on DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George, per league sources. Talks have progressed further on Cousins. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) February 19, 2017

The Pelicans have made virtually everyone available, including Buddy Hield, to pair Anthony Davis with a fellow All-Star, sources said. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) February 19, 2017

The Cousins talks were previously reported, but it’s interesting that the Pelicans aren’t limiting themselves. George would be an impact acquisition who would offer a dangerous alternative to Davis. They seem to be shooting for a big complementary piece either way, though such a huge trade may be difficult to pull off in the middle of the season. It’ll be even harder given that it sounds like the Pacers are motivated to make trades that will allow them to keep George long-term.