Report: Pelicans, Hawks had discussions about Dwight Howard trade

An Anthony Davis-Dwight Howard frontcourt duo sounds like a preposterous Trade Machine fantasy, but apparently it came somewhat close to becoming a reality.

According to a report by Zach Lowe of ESPN on Wednesday, the New Orleans had “exploratory talks” with the Atlanta Hawks about a potential Howard trade before the Hawks “pulled everyone off the market.”

Howard was just signed by the Hawks this past offseason to a three-year, $70.5 million deal. He has enjoyed something of a Renaissance in Atlanta this season with averages of 13.9 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Lowe also notes that there wasn’t “unanimous support” within the Pelicans for acquiring Howard, which makes sense considering that current Pels Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas, and Omer Asik all played with the eight-time All-Star center during his embattled tenure with the Houston Rockets. But this revelation at least gives us a glimpse into New Orleans’ mindset as the February 23 trade deadline approaches.

In truth, the elephant in the room is that the Pelicans have never been able to pair their franchise superstar in Davis with a dominant interior presence. Here’s the list of centers Davis has played with in his five seasons in the league so far: Robin Lopez, Jeff Withey, Greg Stiemsma, Alexis Ajinca, Kendrick Perkins’s ghost, and Asik, an unplayable stiff getting paid over $10 million a year to stay off the court.

Perhaps playing Davis himself at the 5 and stretching the floor with shooters (as the Pelicans have often done this season) is the answer, especially in this age of downsizing and pace-and-space basketball. But it still wouldn’t be surprising to see New Orleans pursue another hulking two-way presence down low to address the chronic issue of Davis’ lack of a supporting cast.