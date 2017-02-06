Ad Unit
Monday, February 6, 2017

Pelicans have reportedly inquired about Brook Lopez

February 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The New Orleans Pelicans want to acquire a center one way or the other.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical on Monday, the Pelicans have been engaged on many fronts to acquire a center and have shown interest in Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez.

This comes in the immediate aftermath of the news that the Pelicans were in discussions to acquire this Philadelphia 76ers big man.

The 28-year-old Lopez, who is under contract through the 2017-18 campaign, is averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season and appears to be very available. He also fits the mold of the offensive-minded center that the Pelicans want to play next to Anthony Davis in their frontcourt.

But Lopez is the best player on the Nets roster, and the Pelicans don’t have a lot of tradeable young assets to offer in return. As such, New Orleans may be better off pursuing more realistic avenues such as their trade talks with Philly.


