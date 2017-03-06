Pelicans reportedly planning to sign Jordan Crawford

Look out Nike because Jordan Crawford appears to be back in the NBA.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Monday that the New Orleans Pelicans are planning to call up the former No. 27 overall pick from the D-League and sign him to a 10-day contract early this week.

The New Orleans Pelicans have Jordan Crawford in their sights for a 10-day callup from the @nbadleague, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 6, 2017

The Pelicans, I'm told, plan to add Jordan Crawford to their roster early this week as they continue to search for guard and wing help. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 6, 2017

The 28-year-old Crawford is probably best remembered in NBA circles for his famous (or infamous) poster dunk on LeBron James in a 2009 pickup game. He recently hollered at James in an attempt to get back into the league, and now it sounds like he’ll be getting his opportunity from New Orleans.

Crawford hasn’t played in the Association since the 2013-14 season, but he won the 2015-16 scoring title in the Chinese Basketball Association and is currently averaging 23.5 points per game in 37 appearances this season for the Grand Rapids Drive in the D-League. New Orleans’ roster outside of their Big Three of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and Jrue Holiday looks itself like something out of the D-League, so it won’t hurt to kick the tires on Crawford and see what he has to offer them in the scoring department.