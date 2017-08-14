Penny Hardaway does not think Kawhi Leonard is a superstar

Everybody has their own definition of what constitutes a superstar, and apparently Kawhi Leonard does not fit Penny Hardaway’s.

In an appearance Monday on SiriusXM’s “Bottomline,” the retired NBA great said he doesn’t consider Leonard a superstar, citing his reserved demeanor but crediting the San Antonio Spurs forward for being “a good player.”

I respect the viewpoint… even if you don't agree…respectful thoughts? #Spurs pic.twitter.com/1dBOkJlbQ9 — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) August 14, 2017

At the age of 26, Leonard has already racked up two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA First Team nods, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and a Finals MVP (not to mention that his offense may have already caught up with his otherworldy defense). But Hardaway, who, on top of his accolades, starred in a number of TV ads (most notably, Nike’s “Lil Penny” campaign) and largely kept in the limelight during his own career, fails to draw a distinction between a superstar talent and a superstar persona, which is interesting.

For what it’s worth, Hardaway’s comments come just a matter of days after this fellow ’90s star you may have heard of showered Leonard with praise, so he definitely appears to be in the minority with his appraisal of The Claw.