Pero Antic celebrated Euroleague title by cutting off Luigi Datome’s man bun

There’s no celebration quite like a Euroleague championship celebration.

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Istanbul won its first-ever Euroleague title on Sunday with an 80-64 win over Greek club Olympiacos, so how did Fenerbahçe big man Pero Antic decide to celebrate? By cutting off the man bun of teammate Luigi Datome, of course.

No word if Antic plans to mount the severed bun over his fireplace and admire it every morning while he sips his cup of chamomile tea.

You may remember Antic for his brief two-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15, and Datome is an NBA alum too, having played for the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics over the same span. Fenerbahçe’s title team also featured ex-lottery picks Ekpe Udoh, Jan Vesely, and Anthony Bennett.

Let this be a lesson to all of us that everything — from the festivities to the fundamentals — is better in Europe.

