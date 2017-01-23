Report: Phil Jackson told Carmelo Anthony he disagreed with Charley Rosen’s article

Phil Jackson apparently did his best to stamp out the flames of Rosengate.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Jackson told Carmelo Anthony in their face-to-face meeting last week that he “did not subscribe to the criticisms” of Anthony in the article written by his confidant Charlie Rosen and that “the story didn’t speak for him.”

Rosen, a former assistant and close friend of Jackson’s who is seen by some as his mouthpiece, published the aforementioned article earlier this month in which he was extremely critical of Anthony and said that the nine-time All-Star forward had “outlived his usefulness in New York.”

Anthony’s displeasure over the column appeared to be a major motivating factor behind his sitdown with Jackson, a meeting that was described as “contentious.” But whether or not the article was an accurate reflection of Jackson’s opinions may ultimately be irrevelant as Anthony’s fate in The Big Apple could already be sealed.