Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Phil Jackson: Knicks are listening to offers for Kristaps Porzingis

June 21, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Phil Jackson

Phil Jackson made some eye-raising comments during an interview with MSG’s Al Trautwig on Wednesday.

Jackson has been squarely in the crosshairs of many Knicks fans for various reasons since taking over as team president. Most recently, Jackson has been the subject of criticism for his treatment of Carmelo Anthony and what may happen with Kristaps Porzingis.

During the his interview with Trautwig, Jackson reiterated that it may be time for Anthony to play for a contender, which the Knicks obviously are not at this time.

On Porzingis, Jackson said he was “definitely bothered” by the 21-year-old blowing off his exit interview and said the Knicks have been listening to offers for him leading up to Thursday’s NBA Draft. Jackson also said he hasn’t spoken with Porzingis since the season ended.

Porzingis is a potential key to the Knicks’ immediate future for a couple of reasons. If New York trades him, it will signal the beginning of another rebuild. If they keep him, he can be the centerpiece of the franchise for years to come. We may get some indication which direction the franchise is going on Thursday.


