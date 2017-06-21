Phil Jackson: Knicks are listening to offers for Kristaps Porzingis

Phil Jackson made some eye-raising comments during an interview with MSG’s Al Trautwig on Wednesday.

Jackson has been squarely in the crosshairs of many Knicks fans for various reasons since taking over as team president. Most recently, Jackson has been the subject of criticism for his treatment of Carmelo Anthony and what may happen with Kristaps Porzingis.

During the his interview with Trautwig, Jackson reiterated that it may be time for Anthony to play for a contender, which the Knicks obviously are not at this time.

Phil reiterated it may be time for Carmelo to play for a contender. He said Carmelo wants to stay in NY, but he expects more conversations. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) June 22, 2017

On Porzingis, Jackson said he was “definitely bothered” by the 21-year-old blowing off his exit interview and said the Knicks have been listening to offers for him leading up to Thursday’s NBA Draft. Jackson also said he hasn’t spoken with Porzingis since the season ended.

Phil says "we're getting calls" on Porzingis in MSG interview. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) June 22, 2017

On Kristaps, Phil said, "As much as we love this guiy, we have to do what's best for the club." Definitely bothered by blowing off meeting." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) June 22, 2017

Phil Jackson says he hasn't spoken with Porzingis since the end of the season, but has seen "pictures on the Internet" of him working hard. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 22, 2017

Porzingis is a potential key to the Knicks’ immediate future for a couple of reasons. If New York trades him, it will signal the beginning of another rebuild. If they keep him, he can be the centerpiece of the franchise for years to come. We may get some indication which direction the franchise is going on Thursday.